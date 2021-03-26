BREAKING
Two found dead in shooting near Hall-Gwinnett line
Two people, including a juvenile, were found dead at a scene in the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road, according to the Gwinnett Police Department.
Police searching for suspect after 2 found dead in shooting near Hall-Gwinnett line
Two people, including a juvenile, were found dead at a scene in the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road, according to the Gwinnett Police Department. - photo by Jeff Gill

Police are looking for a 24-year-old man suspected in the shooting of two people, including a juvenile, at a home in Gwinnett County about 1 ½ miles from the Hall County line.

Authorities said the victims were a 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son, but Gwinnett County Police have not released their identities.

The two were found around 2 p.m. Friday with gunshot wounds at a home in the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road, police said.

Police said they are looking for William Jerome Adams, who they believe was in a relationship with the woman.

Police said Adams stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 210 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tips can be given through the Crime Stoppers line at 404-577-8477.

This story will be updated.

