Trial set to begin for Gainesville man charged with felony murder in deadly crash

Christopher Wayne Sosebee, 32, of Gainesville, was charged with felony murder and three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide among other counts in the crash that killed Brian Hayes, 48, of Gainesville.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office previously told The Times that deputies were trying to stop a Chevrolet Equinox July 22, 2020, on Bethel Road near Northwoods Road. Georgia State Patrol Sgt. C.E. Parker said that Sosebee sped away as soon as the deputy turned on his blue lights.

Parker said Sosebee’s Equinox landed on top of Hayes’ Chevrolet 2500 work truck before overturning. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felony murder is charged in Georgia as causing the death of someone in the commission of a felony. In Sosebee’s case, the alleged felony leading to Hayes’ death is fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

The three first-degree vehicular homicide counts are based on three separate underlying charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude.

According to the indictment, Sosebee was under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC. He was also accused of driving at 80 mph on Bethel Road, where the speed limit is 45 mph, according to the indictment.

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal’s office confirmed to The Times that the case was set to begin with jury selection on Monday.

Defense attorney Rob McNeill, who is working the case with attorney Jake Shapiro, called it a

“horrible, horrible accident” and a “tragedy.”

“Our guy is not a murderer,” McNeill said. “He’s anything but a murderer.”

McNeill said he had not seen a case prosecuted like this, where felony murder was prosecuted in a vehicular homicide case.

“There were a lot of mistakes made by everybody that day except Mr. Hayes,” McNeill said, as he did not wish to disclose too much of the defense’s theory. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said charging felony murder in a vehicular homicide has happened infrequently but has been done before.

He called it “hardly unprecedented” in this circuit and in Georgia, but Darragh declined to comment further because the case is pending.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert will be handling the prosecution.



