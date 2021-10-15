Trial set to begin for former Chestatee basketball coach accused of sexual battery

The trial of a former Chestatee High School girls’ basketball coach accused of sexual battery is set to start Monday, Oct. 18, in Hall County State Court.

Webster Daniel “engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a juvenile female enrolled as a student” at the high school on Nov. 16, 2017, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel was arrested days later. He submitted his resignation in November 2017, and the Hall County school board approved the resignation the following week.

Initially, Daniel was charged with felony sexual assault of a student. Prosecutors later dropped the charge and moved the case to State Court because Daniel was not a teacher at the school where the student attended.

Earlier this month, Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard filed an amended accusation in which Daniel is accused of misdemeanor offenses, which include four counts of simple battery and one count each of simple assault, reckless conduct and sexual battery.

Though Daniel was the basketball coach at Chestatee High, he was employed as an in-school-suspension teacher for Chestatee Middle.

Prosecutors said this was one of the cases that prompted lawmakers to close what they considered to be a loophole in the law regarding sexual assault on students.

Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, sponsored Senate Bill 117, which defines the offense of “improper sexual contact by a person in a position of trust.” That offense is considered “sexually explicit conduct with a minor for whom he or she has entered into an agreement entrusting him or her with the responsibility of education and supervision.”

Senate Bill 117 became law in July of this year.

Defense attorney Joseph Dylan Summer confirmed that the case was headed to trial on Monday but declined to comment on the case. State Court Judge Larry Baldwin II will oversee the case.



