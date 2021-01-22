Traffic stop leads to $500K meth bust; Gainesville man charged

A Jan. 15 traffic stop led officers to find more than $500,000 of methamphetamine in a Gainesville man’s pickup truck, according to authorities.
Adan Randin-Marban, 33, was charged with trafficking and possession of meth with intent to distribute, driving without a license and failure to maintain lane in the incident.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped Randin-Marban Friday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of Athens Highway and Barrett Road for allegedly failing to maintain his lane.
State patrol asked Gainesville Police to send a K9 unit, which alerted the officers to drugs in Randin-Marban’s pickup truck, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.
The Gainesville Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad found roughly 5 kilograms of meth and nearly $4,000 in cash in the truck, Booth said.
Randin-Marban was booked Jan. 15 in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Booth did not say what prompted state patrol to ask for the K9 unit.
The case is still under investigation.