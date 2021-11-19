Traffic guard near East Hall High injured by car in school zone

A traffic guard near East Hall High School was hit by a car Friday, Nov. 19, according to authorities.
Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the guard, Lester Harris, 70, of Gainesville, was hit at the intersection of East Hall Road and East Hall Drive Friday morning and suffered injuries to his lower extremities.
The incident occurred about 8 a.m. when Leroy Trendale Macon, 20, of Gainesville, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on East Hall Road approaching the school zone, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
State patrol post commander D.A. Rathel said Macon “disobeyed the school crossing guard” and struck Harris with the front right side of his car.
Rathel said Harris suffered a “suspected serious injury.”
The guard was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, and Lewis said the school system believes “he is going to be OK.”
The Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation. Rathel said drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.
No students were involved, and Rathel said charges are pending.