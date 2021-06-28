Three facing gang charges stemming from incident in Hall jail

David Shun Hewitt, 40, of Fayetteville, Phillip Michael Belanger, 26, of Lavonia, and Jody Edward Summers, 53, of Ellijay, were all charged Thursday, June 24, with participation in criminal street gang activity.



Summers, 53, was previously charged with aggravated assault, battery and inmate possession of a weapon, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Summers was booked into the jail in September, and his other charges include an indicted drug trafficking case, according to the Sheriff’s Office jail database.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place Monday, June 14, at an inmate pod in the jail.