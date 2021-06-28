Three facing gang charges stemming from incident in Hall jail

Three Hall County Jail inmates were charged with participation in criminal street gang activity, with one of them allegedly recruiting and coercing a victim of an aggravated assault “to become a member of the Aryan Brotherhood,” according to warrants in the case.
David Shun Hewitt, 40, of Fayetteville, Phillip Michael Belanger, 26, of Lavonia, and Jody Edward Summers, 53, of Ellijay, were all charged Thursday, June 24, with participation in criminal street gang activity.
Summers, 53, was previously charged with aggravated assault, battery and inmate possession of a weapon, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Summers was booked into the jail in September, and his other charges include an indicted drug trafficking case, according to the Sheriff’s Office jail database.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place Monday, June 14, at an inmate pod in the jail.
“(Summers) punched and stabbed the other individual in his face,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “The victim was treated by jail medical staff and remained in the facility with non-life threatening injuries.”
When asked about the new charges, the Sheriff’s Office public information officers said they would not provide any information “out of an abundance of caution over concern for safety of staff and inmates at the jail.”
The only narrative provided in a Sheriff’s Office report obtained through an open records request said that a deputy responded to a “potential altercation between inmates at the Hall County Jail.”
Hewitt and Belanger were also charged with aggravated battery against the same man, with the warrants alleging that they seriously disfigured the man’s left eye by striking him.
According to the warrants, Hewitt admitted to being a Ghost Face Gangster, and Belanger admitted to being a member of the Gangster Disciples.
No attorneys were listed with Magistrate Court officials Monday, June 28.