‘This is the face of the most severe domestic violence’: Man sentenced in Gainesville attempted murder, home invasion Kenneth Brown enters Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, to enter a guilty plea to attempted malice murder in an October shooting, firing a gun multiple times into the window of a Gainesville apartment. Brown was charged from the Oct. 12 shooting at the Midtown Villages apartment on Davis Street in what police described as a domestic-related shooting between an estranged couple. - photo by Scott Rogers Kenneth Brown pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 1, to attempted murder and home invasion among other charges.