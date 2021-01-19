Third person charged in bank fraud case

A third person has been charged in an alleged bank fraud case that included one Oakwood branch and involved more than $100,000 in withdrawals, according to court documents.



Simon Illunga was charged in a document filed Jan. 13 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Parry Gully Jr. and Lonnie Antonio Collins pleaded guilty last January to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Collins received 26 months in federal prison, while Gully received a 4-year sentence.

The court ordered $126,669.84 in joint restitution.