Third person charged in bank fraud case

A third person has been charged in an alleged bank fraud case that included one Oakwood branch and involved more than $100,000 in withdrawals, according to court documents.
Simon Illunga was charged in a document filed Jan. 13 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Parry Gully Jr. and Lonnie Antonio Collins pleaded guilty last January to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Collins received 26 months in federal prison, while Gully received a 4-year sentence.
The court ordered $126,669.84 in joint restitution.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the alleged conspiracy from May 2018 to May 2019 involved taking money from SunTrust Bank account holders. According to court documents, the account holders were compensated by the bank for the alleged fraudulent withdrawals.
According to the criminal information filed in U.S. District Court, Illunga allegedly provided Gully with the names, bank account information and copy of the SunTrust signature cards for the account holders.
“Gully Jr. would obtain a false identification document in the name and address of the SunTrust Bank account holders, but with Collins’s picture on the false identification document,” according to court documents.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gully drove Collins to the different bank branches.
The withdrawals at the Oakwood branch allegedly took place Aug. 7, 2018, and involved nearly $31,000.
Jerry Froelich Jr., Illunga’s attorney, said he has cooperated with the government on the case and was planning to enter a plea Wednesday, Jan. 20.