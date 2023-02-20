Teenager shot at Flowery Branch apartment last month has died, police chief says

A 19-year-old shot at a Flowery Branch apartment last month died Friday, Feb. 17, but police have still not released any information regarding a suspect.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said Mateo Rizo died Friday morning, turning the shooting into a homicide investigation.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Jan. 10 to the 1400 building of the Tree Park Apartments in the city, where Rizo was found lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound.