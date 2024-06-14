Teen already facing attempted murder charge now facing murder in separate case Quaran Jackson enters Hall County Magistrate Court Monday, April 3, 2023, for a committal hearing. Jackson is accused of shooting Gabriel Ledford, 19, of Gainesville, near the 3000 building at Summit Place at Limestone Place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 9. 2023. Jackson now faces a murder charge in a separate case from a shooting earlier this year. - photo by Scott Rogers A Gainesville teen already facing attempted murder from a 2023 case now faces a felony murder charge from a fatal shooting in April, according to authorities.