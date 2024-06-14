By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Teen already facing attempted murder charge now facing murder in separate case
Quaran Jackson enters Hall County Magistrate Court Monday, April 3, 2023, for a committal hearing. Jackson is accused of shooting Gabriel Ledford, 19, of Gainesville, near the 3000 building at Summit Place at Limestone Place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 9. 2023. Jackson now faces a murder charge in a separate case from a shooting earlier this year. - photo by Scott Rogers
A Gainesville teen already facing attempted murder from a 2023 case now faces a felony murder charge from a fatal shooting in April, according to authorities.