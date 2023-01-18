Update: Gainesville woman beaten to death with dumbbell

Update: A Gainesville taxi driver was charged with killing his wife by striking her in the head repeatedly with a dumbbell Tuesday, Jan. 17 at their Crescent Drive home in Gainesville, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call from a home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive.

The investigators found Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, 33, dead from blunt force trauma with injuries to her head. The warrants stated that Reyes-Jimenez struck Campos repeatedly in the head with a 10-pound dumbbell between noon and 1 p.m. that day.

Law enforcement issued a be-on-the-lookout notice for her husband, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, and his black passenger car used for a local taxi company.

A deputy and a Gainesville Police officer stopped Reyes-Jimenez's car at a convenience store around 8 p.m. on E.E. Butler Parkway.

He was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.

Reyes-Jimenez was booked in to the jail, where he remains with no bond.

Campos' body was sent for an autopsy.

Authorities have not publicly identified the motive.