This tall building is coming to East Hall countryside by spring 2024

You won’t be able to miss this building driving in the East Hall countryside.



Agile Cold Storage is planning to build a 125-foot-tall, 116,141-square-foot facility at 3117 Athens Highway, across from Roy Parks Road and next to an existing 151,500-square-foot building.

The new building is expected to open in spring 2024.

“We’re excited about the growth, about where we’re headed,” said Don Schoenl, president and CEO of Agile, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 2.