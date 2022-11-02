This tall building is coming to East Hall countryside by spring 2024

You won’t be able to miss this building driving in the East Hall countryside.
Agile Cold Storage is planning to build a 125-foot-tall, 116,141-square-foot facility at 3117 Athens Highway, across from Roy Parks Road and next to an existing 151,500-square-foot building.
The new building is expected to open in spring 2024.
“We’re excited about the growth, about where we’re headed,” said Don Schoenl, president and CEO of Agile, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The project is part of a two-phase development announced in October 2020. About 100 people work in the 151,500-square-foot building that opened in 2021, and another 50 will work in the new, fully automated building, officials said.
Agile pushed the $90 million expansion earlier this year as it sought a conditional use permit because the building exceeds “maximum height requirements.”
“As we ramp up operations, we have been blessed with volume that will exceed the capacity of the current building,” said George Bene, senior vice president of automated warehouses, at the time in a letter to Hall County planning officials.
“We have requests from other local producers in Hall County with national distribution that require cold storage capability beyond the capacities of our existing building.”
Schoenl repeated that theme at Wednesday’s ceremony.
“We needed this building yesterday,” he said.
The structure “would enclose the latest technology … to meet specialized distribution needs,” Hall County planning documents state.