Braselton man wielding a wooden sword tased in Flowery Branch church, deputies say

A Braselton man clad in a karate outfit and armed with a wooden sword was tased Tuesday, Feb. 22, after threatening a South Hall church’s employees, according to authorities.
Travis Patrick Pinson, 34, faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and vandalism to a place of worship.
About 10 a.m., Pinson entered Covenant Connections Church, a nondenominational church on Atlanta Highway in Flowery Branch.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said he was wearing a black gi, a karate outfit, and was carrying a wooden sword or Bokken. Pinson threatened church employees and told four people he would kill them before the secretary called 911, authorities said.
“When deputies arrived, Pinson was inside a room screaming,” Williams said. “Deputies evacuated the church and began to negotiate with Pinson.”
None of the employees in the church were injured, Williams said.
Williams said the responding deputies weren’t sure what Pinson was shouting, partially due to the echo in the church. Williams said she was unsure of what prompted the incident or what Pinson’s motive might have been.
“The arrest narrative said that the people there had seen him at church before,” Williams said.
While deputies tried to talk with him, Pinson “became more agitated” and started flipping over tables and chairs while breaking items in the room, Williams said.
After Pinson refused the deputies’ commands, Williams said deputies tased Pinson, allowing them to subdue and handcuff him.
Pinson was taken to the hospital for evaluation and booked into the Hall County jail hours later. Pinson remains in jail with no bond.
Pinson was also charged with five counts of terroristic threats and acts and one count each of preventing or disrupting a lawful meeting/gathering, obstruction of an officer and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
A representative from Covenant Connections Church declined to comment when reached by The Times.
The Times reached out to Magistrate Court officials for information on Pinson’s attorney, but they did not return an immediate call for comment.