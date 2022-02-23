Braselton man wielding a wooden sword tased in Flowery Branch church, deputies say

A Braselton man clad in a karate outfit and armed with a wooden sword was tased Tuesday, Feb. 22, after threatening a South Hall church’s employees, according to authorities.

Travis Patrick Pinson, 34, faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and vandalism to a place of worship.

About 10 a.m., Pinson entered Covenant Connections Church, a nondenominational church on Atlanta Highway in Flowery Branch.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said he was wearing a black gi, a karate outfit, and was carrying a wooden sword or Bokken. Pinson threatened church employees and told four people he would kill them before the secretary called 911, authorities said.

“When deputies arrived, Pinson was inside a room screaming,” Williams said. “Deputies evacuated the church and began to negotiate with Pinson.”

None of the employees in the church were injured, Williams said.