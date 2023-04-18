Suwanee man acquitted in child molestation case

A Suwanee man was acquitted of all counts in a child molestation case Thursday, April 13, in Hall County Superior Court.

Alfred Jamal Allen Jr. was found not guilty Thursday on charges of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.

The jury returned its verdict following a trial before Hall County Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver.

Allen, a then 26-year-old man, was arrested in November 2019 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was accused of molesting a child seven years prior, but the allegation was not disclosed to law enforcement until September 2019. The Sheriff’s Office said Allen was “loosely acquainted” with the girl.

Defense attorney Kelly Sullivan and the Georgia Public Defender Council declined to comment.

Speaking as former counsel, attorney Larry Duttweiler said the case was given to other counsel as it appeared “the child may be identifying another one of my clients as the actual molester.”

“Ms. Sullivan dug a little further and uncovered several other false claims of molestation, to my understanding,” Duttweiler wrote in an email. “She also recruited a psychologist of some kind to offer an opinion that the process of revealing or disclosing does not usually occur this way.”

Sullivan declined to comment when asked about Duttweiler’s comments.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh declined to comment.