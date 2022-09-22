Update: Stretch of Hall road reopened after investigation

Update: Law enforcement closed a stretch of Hubert Stephens Road Thursday, Sept. 22, as part of an investigation for a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the road was blocked between Hopewell Church Road and Old Howser Mill Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams was unsure about the man’s condition. She said it happened in the wooded area where it was difficult to reach him, but she did not have any details to share concerning the circumstances.

The road reopened around 3 p.m.



