Sterling on the Lake association files suit against developer over lake runoff





Sterling on the Lake is a 1,000-acre subdivision off Spout Springs Road that has been permitted for 2,000 homes.

According to the lawsuit, the sediment has been entering the property due to the development’s “failure of erosion and sedimentation measures, failure to properly implement and (maintain) stormwater erosion and sediment control measures during construction” and failure to moderate

stormwater runoff to minimize downstream erosion. The result has been sedimentation on the “property, lakes, streams and waterway within the property,” according to the lawsuit.

In 2015, one of the lakes was dredged to remove some of the sediment, but the plaintiffs allege there has been a significant increase since construction began.