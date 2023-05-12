Statewide seat belt enforcement campaign begins next week

A statewide effort focusing on seat belts will kick off next week as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, according to authorities.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the campaign starts on May 15 and runs through the Memorial Day weekend.

“During this period, HCSO will be a part of the statewide effort enforcing Georgia’s seat belt and child passenger safety laws with the goal of saving lives in the event of a traffic crash,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 30 fatalities in Hall County crashes in 2021. Of those 30 fatalities, nine of them involved passengers who were not restrained.

“Mistakes happen on the road every day, and the goal is for everyone to be able to walk away when a mistake behind the wheel leads to a crash,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said in a news release. “Seat belts offer the best protection to anyone riding in a vehicle in the event of a crash, and taking a few seconds to buckle a seat belt before every trip could one day save your life or the life of a family member or friend.”

Beyond buckling up, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to stay at safe speeds, avoid distractions such as phones, settle navigation issues before driving and drive sober.