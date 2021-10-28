South Hall Middle School student arrested after threatening to shoot other students

A South Hall Middle School student has been charged with threatening to shoot other students at the school, according to authorities.
The boy, who was not identified by law enforcement because he is a juvenile, was charged with making terroristic threats and disrupting a public school. He was turned over to Hall County Juvenile Court, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office deputies received a phone call around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, from a parent regarding a Snapchat screenshot.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the student allegedly “made a threat to shoot other unspecified students at the school.”
Extra law enforcement officers were present at the school Thursday, Oct. 29, while the school resource officers and the school district investigated the post.
Law enforcement arrested the boy at school at 9 a.m. Thursday once he was identified by school officials.
Booth said law enforcement has “found no evidence indicating the threat was credible.”
The case is still under investigation.