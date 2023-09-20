South Carolina man, 18, fatally shot off Atlanta Highway Little Giant Grocery owner Nick Momin was working at his Atlanta Highway business Tuesday when a South Carolina man was fatally shot on the street nearby, according to authorities. Momin said when he went outside he saw bystanders giving first aid to a man who was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. - photo by Scott Rogers A South Carolina man was fatally shot Tuesday, Sept. 19, off Atlanta Highway, according to authorities.