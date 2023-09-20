By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
South Carolina man, 18, fatally shot off Atlanta Highway
Little Giant Grocery owner Nick Momin was working at his Atlanta Highway business Tuesday when a South Carolina man was fatally shot on the street nearby, according to authorities. Momin said when he went outside he saw bystanders giving first aid to a man who was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. - photo by Scott Rogers
A South Carolina man was fatally shot Tuesday, Sept. 19, off Atlanta Highway, according to authorities.