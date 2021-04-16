Six students, bus driver taken to hospital after Hall school bus hits tree

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, on Poplar Springs at Sloan Mill Road.



Lewis said their understanding at the moment is that the bus hit a tree, though they do not know what caused the incident.

Lewis said all of the students and the driver were transported with “non-critical, non-life-threatening injuries.” He and Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett did not have further details on the severity of the injuries.

“Parents were contacted by the principal and her team,” Lewis said. “Parents will be meeting the principal at the hospital.”

This story will be updated.