Sheriff’s Office: Bolding Mill Park is closed during unspecified investigation with DNR

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of Bolding Mill Park.
“The Hall County Sheriff's Office and Georgia (Department of Natural Resources) are conducting an investigation at this time, and the park is inaccessible to visitors,” the Sheriff’s Office said cryptically on social media shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.
It said the park may be closed for several hours.
Bolding Mill Park is located at 4055 Chestatee Road in Gainesville.
