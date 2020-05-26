Sheriff’s Office asks for more info in woman’s 2019 death

Authorities are still unsure what killed a woman whose body was found in a fire in October.



Brenda Kaye Autry, 59, was found dead after an Oct. 1 fire destroyed her mobile home off of Lee Land Road, with firefighters and deputies responding around 1 a.m.

Autry suffered blunt force head trauma, but the cause of death is undetermined.

“They pretty much said they just don’t have the evidence because of the fire, which I completely understand,” said Jana Amber, Autry’s daughter.

The fire marshal’s office said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

A representative from the coroner’s office said the death certificate was signed in February.

The remains were severely burned, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, which also reported the medical examiner could not determine the cause of death.

“In addition to a thorough investigation at the fire scene, Sheriff’s Office Investigators conducted numerous interviews and consulted with medical experts on the available evidence,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a release. “Investigators are hoping someone might have additional information on the case, which will shed light on the manner of death.”

Amber said she had talked with her mother almost every day after work, including the day before the fire.

“She seemed like she was in a hurry to get off the phone, which was strange,” she said.

Anyone with information on the Autry case is asked to call the investigator at 770-297-4697.

“I feel like someone out there knows something,” Amber said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details on the case.



