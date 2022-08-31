Shed fire spreads to boat, home in Gainesville

Three sheds engulfed in flames Wednesday, Aug. 31, caused some damage to a nearby boat and home, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 5200 block of Dudley Hill Road in Gainesville, where three small sheds were on fire.
The fire was knocked down quickly.
The fire department said a nearby home, a small boat and another small shed were exposed to the fire and suffered minimal damage.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.