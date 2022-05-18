‘She tried to look out for everybody’: Fiance, family remember slain Gainesville woman

Antonio Fausto was talking with his long-distance fiance, Angela Shields, over the phone when she mentioned that her son, Marcus Alfredo Flores, was there.

For Fausto in California, it was around 7:30 p.m. April 4, and he didn’t recognize how late it was in Gainesville for Shields.

“I knew that something was wrong, but the time difference never dawned on me,” Fausto said. “But hearing it in her voice is what alerted me to call her brothers.”

Shields’ family said Flores had become increasingly violent in his interactions with his mother, and she had no longer allowed him to stay at her Chicopee Street home.

Steven and Lester Shields, Angela’s brothers, went over to the home, but no one was answering. They eventually opened the front door and found Angela Shields dead on the floor.

Flores, 34, was arrested later. Shields suffered fatal slicing wounds to her face, back and buttocks, according to the warrant.

Flores was indicted Monday, May 16, on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.