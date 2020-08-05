‘She still had her whole entire life’: Family shares stories of woman fatally shot on I-985

When she heard her cousin’s July 22 death had been ruled a homicide, Brittany Willoughby described it as “instant devastation.”



Willoughby had been close her entire life to Katlyn Head, a 30-year-old Gainesville woman who police said was fatally shot in a car on Interstate 985 southbound in Buford.

Head’s son Zayden turned 11 less than a month before this.

“She just turned 30. She still had her whole entire life, Zayden’s whole entire life. Now, she’s not going to be here to see the rest of his milestones,” Willoughby said.

Gwinnett police said Lawrence Gray, 30, called 911 on July 22 to report his girlfriend, Katlyn Head, shot herself while they were in a car together on the interstate highway.