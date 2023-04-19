‘She loved everything about being a mom’ - Sister, friends remember Gainesville woman killed after wedding anniversary

Baker said Allen was a loving and nonjudgmental person. As a mother of four, Allen was supportive and knowledgeable about what Baker was going through during her pregnancy journey and postpartum.

“We always just supported each other,” Baker said. “And that’s been the hardest thing, I feel like even through this situation, I want to pick up my phone and message her.”

Agee said Snow and Allen celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Friday, April 14.

Snow’s family was keeping their baby so they could celebrate, and the last time Snow’s family heard from Allen was a little past midnight leading into Saturday, Agee said.

Agee tried to check in with her sister on Saturday but didn’t hear from her.

It wasn’t outside of the norm, as Saturday was Allen’s day to prepare for the week and then go to church on Sundays, Agee said.

On Saturday night, Agee got a call from the father of Allen’s older children telling her to get to Gainesville immediately.

When she heard the news, she threw her phone.

“I just sat on the floor and I just kept rocking back and forth,” Agee said. “I said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no.’”

Agee hoped it wasn’t true, that Allen’s strong nature would mean she would survive.