‘She loved everything about being a mom’ - Sister, friends remember Gainesville woman killed after wedding anniversary

Tiffany Agee walked through her sister’s Gainesville apartment Tuesday, April 18, a part of her still hoping that Casey Lynn Mae Allen, 32, was going to be there.
While sorting through her sister’s things in her bedroom, Agee kept peeking out, thinking that Allen would be coming home.
“It’s so weird just not having her poke her head out and be like, ‘What’s up? Do you need anything? Do you want anything to eat?’ Because she loved to cook,” Agee said.
Allen was found dead three days prior in her Spring Valley apartment with apparent stab wounds.
Her husband, Christopher Dean Snow, 31, was charged later that day with felony murder. Snow remains hospitalized after a wreck in Gwinnett County that same day.
Agee said her sister was the model mother, doing anything and everything for her four children aged 9, 7, 3 and 3-and-a-half months.
“She loved everything about being a mom,” Agee said. “If you could just write out a list of what the perfect mom would be, it would literally just be about her life.”
Nicholette Baker, of Braselton, met Allen through a Facebook moms group and became fast friends. They were originally due on the same day in December, though her child ended up being delivered before Allen’s.
Baker said Allen was a loving and nonjudgmental person. As a mother of four, Allen was supportive and knowledgeable about what Baker was going through during her pregnancy journey and postpartum.
“We always just supported each other,” Baker said. “And that’s been the hardest thing, I feel like even through this situation, I want to pick up my phone and message her.”
Agee said Snow and Allen celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Friday, April 14.
Snow’s family was keeping their baby so they could celebrate, and the last time Snow’s family heard from Allen was a little past midnight leading into Saturday, Agee said.
Agee tried to check in with her sister on Saturday but didn’t hear from her.
It wasn’t outside of the norm, as Saturday was Allen’s day to prepare for the week and then go to church on Sundays, Agee said.
On Saturday night, Agee got a call from the father of Allen’s older children telling her to get to Gainesville immediately.
When she heard the news, she threw her phone.
“I just sat on the floor and I just kept rocking back and forth,” Agee said. “I said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no.’”
Agee hoped it wasn’t true, that Allen’s strong nature would mean she would survive.
Agee said Allen had mentioned before about Snow screaming at her or being physical with her, but Allen had reassured Agee repeatedly that it was OK or an accident.
“Throughout that pregnancy, he was asking her, ‘What do you need? What can I do? What can I help with?’” Agee said. “… He was there to support her and love her. I was just like, ‘OK, they are complete opposites, but I guess somehow, some way this works.’”
Agee’s and Allen’s families were extremely close, as their kids are around the same age.
Agee said one of Allen’s specialty dishes was making salmon, which is also Tiffany’s husband’s favorite food.
To this day, Agee’s husband, Ben, said it is some of the best he ever had.
Five years after meeting Allen, Akeria Lockett-McHenry is still trying to master Allen’s buttery, creamy instant grits.
Lockett-McHenry met Allen roughly five years ago when Allen hired her at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott hotel in Gainesville.
To describe Allen in a few words, Lockett-McHenry said she was “simply amazing, and amazing would be an understatement.”
“There will never be another Casey Allen ever,” Lockett-McHenry said. “She was a natural in whatever she did. She was a go-getter.”
Kenneth Washington said he considered Allen one of his proteges in the hospitality industry, calling her a “natural-born leader” with a bright future ahead of her.
Lockett-McHenry said Allen gave her a shot at a management position, training her to be an operations manager.
“Anytime she saw the potential in somebody, she wanted them, she encouraged them to move up,” she said.
Agee said her sister worked in management for Carter’s Oshkosh, a children’s clothing company.
Agee said the older children are being taken care of by their father, while the baby is being taken care of by Snow’s family.
A Gofundme account was set up to support Allen’s family.