Search underway for man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old

Police are looking for a murder suspect after a 25-year-old man was found shot Thursday night in the backyard of a Gainesville home.
Police said Cristian Jimenez was found around 9:30 p.m. in the backyard of a Catalina Drive residence.
Jimenez died after being transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Investigators have obtained a felony murder warrant for Armando Alanis Escamilla, 55, who knew Jimenez. The exact motive is unknown, police said.
Escamilla fled the scene before police arrived.
Escamilla is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. Tips can be submitted at gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.