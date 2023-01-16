Screaming, knife-wielding Gainesville man who ran through neighborhood indicted on attempted murder

The defense attorneys for a Gainesville man accused of attempted murder after investigators said he ran through a neighborhood with knives said he was experiencing a mental health episode and was not trying to hurt anyone.

Darrion Suave Fraley, 34, was indicted Jan. 10, on charges including attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and other charges from an Oct. 17 incident in the Shades Valley Lane area of Gainesville.

Gainesville Police Investigator Brad Raper said Fraley was running through the neighborhood with knives.

“He’s screaming, ‘I’ll kill them all,’ or something to that effect in the recordings of the 911 (call),” Raper said at a November hearing in Magistrate Court.