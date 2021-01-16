Roswell murder suspect arrested after standoff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville

A Roswell man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend was captured after a standoff with police outside Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center early Saturday, according to authorities.
The woman was found dead at a Roswell apartment complex a few hours previously.
Roswell Police officers were called out around 12:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, to the Crest of Riverside apartments in the 800 block of Chattahoochee Circle in Roswell to check on Kelly Vucelich, 36.
Roswell Police Lt. Zachary Frommer said one of Vucelich’s family members called 911 after learning from her boyfriend, Jason Hall, 36, of Roswell, that Vucelich may have been shot in her apartment.
Officers found Vucelich dead from an apparent gunshot wound, and the investigation led to Hall as the primary suspect, Frommer said.
While law enforcement searched for Hall, a family member took the Roswell man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where they encountered officers from Gainesville Police and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
After a short standoff, Hall was arrested after 4 a.m. Saturday. He was turned over to Roswell Police before being transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Hall was charged with murder.
Gainesville Police did not respond to multiple requests for comment Saturday.