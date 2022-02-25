Riverside Military cadet fatally shot by his mother in Loganville home, police say

A Gwinnett County woman fatally shot her 15-year-old son on Thursday before shooting and killing herself, authorities said.
Alexander Postell, 15, attended Riverside Military Academy, Gwinnett County Police said.
Police said a family member woke up to the sound of a gunshot before 9 a.m. at a Bay Crest Court home in Loganville. She found Postell with a gunshot wound and Nicole Strother, 52, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Postell later died in a hospital..
Riverside Military Academy released a statement on its social media:
“The entire Riverside Military Academy family is grieving today the loss of Cadet Alex Postell. Professional grief counselors were on hand as the administration broke this sad news to the Corps of Cadets. The Academy has been in contact with Alex’s father to offer support in the days and weeks ahead. Please join us in praying for the family.”
The school declined to comment further on the incident.
Detectives were still working to determine the motive.