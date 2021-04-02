Renovations to Sheriff's Office precinct should increase response times in this area

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s east precinct in Lula has been remodeled to give officers in the area a better workspace and to provide better response times, officers said.



“It had kind of fallen into disrepair and wasn’t really usable anymore,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said Thursday, April 1, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the precinct. “We wanted to have an increased presence here in East Hall, so we came in and redid everything.”