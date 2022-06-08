Records show numerous calls to Gainesville home prior to standoff

Police said Brown’s mother called police around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Lt. Kevin Holbrook did not have further information Wednesday, June 8, on how the incident unfolded, and there were no new charges filed as of Wednesday.

Police said Brown fired multiple shots with a rifle, though no one was injured. Holbrook said they were still investigating the gunshots and how Brown obtained the rifle.

Holbrook said the standoff ended around 2 p.m. Tuesday, and Brown was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for evaluation.

“This event highlights the dangers of mental health and the crisis we deal with each and every day,” Gainesville Police said in a statement. “Our in-house departmental mental health clinicians play a vital role in protecting our public behind the scenes.”

Holbrook said police were familiar with Brown and the residence on Mountain View Drive, though he was unsure of the number of calls to that area.

“That’s one of the reasons we were able to make the connection that there was a mental health crisis,” Holbrook said.

911 call records obtained by The Times show four instances between January and May where officers were called to check on a person’s wellbeing.

A Gainesville Police officer responded Jan. 22 to the home for a similar issue and contacted mental health clinician Anjana Freeman. Freeman, with whom Brown was familiar, was on the scene for two to three hours, according to the officer’s report.

Three days after the incident, officers executed a search warrant on the Mountain View Drive home and found a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a .380 pistol and more than 150 12-gauge rounds, according to the police report.