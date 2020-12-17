'Rainey' complaint: Gainesville business owner alleges stormwater damage to shopping center in lawsuit

A Gainesville business owner alleges the city of Gainesville’s stormwater has flooded his shopping center property and reduced the value of the property, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.



Jack Waldrip, who owns Washington Corner LLC and the shopping center on Washington Street, filed the civil complaint Dec. 7.

“Every time it rains, the city’s concentrated and polluted Rainey Street stormwater discharges eroded soil off the hill behind the shopping center and carry dirt, sediment, trash and other debris down onto (the) plaintiffs’ shopping center,” according to the complaint. “The city’s polluted Rainey Street stormwater discharges onto (the) plaintiffs’ shopping center property clog (the) plaintiffs’ drains, flood the shopping center property and have many times entered the shopping center building and flooded the premises, including areas plaintiffs have rented to tenants.”