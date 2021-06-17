Rabid fox bites person, dog in Buford

A rabid fox bit a person and a dog Saturday, June 12, in the 2,100 block of Morgan Drive in Buford, according to Hall County officials.



The fox was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab, where it was confirmed Wednesday, June 16, that the fox tested positive for rabies.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said this is the third confirmed rabies case for the county this year.

Hall County Animal Services said both the dog and person are OK, and the person has already begun post-rabies exposure shots.

Anyone spotting an animal acting abnormally can call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or use Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.