Rabid cat scratches person in Gainesville

A cat that scratched a person in Gainesville tested positive for rabies, according to authorities.
The incident happened Feb. 13 in the Big Rock Ridge Trail area of Gainesville. After the cat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, Hall County Animal Control learned Thursday, Feb. 16, that the cat tested positive.
Hall County spokeswoman Sarah Crowe did not provide any further information on the person’s condition.
Positive rabies alert signs will be posted in the Big Rock Ridge Trail area.
Anyone seeing an animal acting abnormally can contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or Hall County dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.