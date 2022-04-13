Rabid cat found in northwest Hall after contact with 2 dogs

A rabid cat came in contact with two dogs in northwest Hall County, according to authorities.
Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the dogs encountered the rabid cat Friday, April 8, in the 5400 block of Mount Shores Circle in the Price Road area.
The cat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, and Hall County Animal Control learned Tuesday, April 12, that the cat tested positive for rabies.
This is the second confirmed rabies case in Hall County this year.
Anyone noticing an animal acting abnormally can call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County dispatch during non-working hours at 770-536-8812.