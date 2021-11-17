Prosecutors rest in trial of Gainesville man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

Prosecutors have rested their case against Christopher Vargas-Zayas, the man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in September 2018.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation's firearms technical leader Emily Bagwell was the state's last witness to testify. She spoke about the 9 mm handgun used to kill Carly Andrews, 26, at her Norton Drive apartment.
Vargas-Zayas, 24, is accused of malice murder in the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting of Andrews, 26, at the Glenn Cove Apartments in Gainesville. If convicted, Vargas-Zayas faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The case is before Hall County Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden.
Attorneys for Vargas-Zayas have said the shooting was an accident while he cleaned his gun. Prosecutors have said Vargas-Zayas offered multiple versions of what happened to Andrews, 26, that afternoon about 2 p.m.
Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert has said Andrews and Vargas-Zayas were arguing loudly before a neighbor heard screaming, then “one final scream and then boom, a gunshot.”
Jurors could begin deliberations in the case on Thursday.