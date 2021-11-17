By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Prosecutors rest in trial of Gainesville man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend
Christopher Vargas-Zayas looks back into the courtroom gallery Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Hall County Superior Court during his murder trial for the 2018 fatal shooting of Carly Andrews. - photo by Scott Rogers

Prosecutors have rested their case against Christopher Vargas-Zayas, the man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in September 2018.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation's firearms technical leader Emily Bagwell was the state's last witness to testify. She spoke about the 9 mm handgun used to kill Carly Andrews, 26, at her Norton Drive apartment.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation firearms expert Emily Bagwell is questioned by defense attorney David West Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Hall County Superior Court during the Christopher Vargas-Zayas murder trial. - photo by Scott Rogers

Vargas-Zayas, 24, is accused of malice murder in the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting of  Andrews, 26, at the Glenn Cove Apartments in Gainesville. If convicted, Vargas-Zayas faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case is before Hall County Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden. 

Attorneys for Vargas-Zayas have said the shooting was an accident while he cleaned his gun.  Prosecutors have said Vargas-Zayas offered multiple versions of what happened to Andrews, 26, that afternoon about 2 p.m. 

Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert has said Andrews and Vargas-Zayas were arguing loudly before a neighbor heard screaming, then “one final scream and then boom, a gunshot.”

Jurors could begin deliberations in the case on Thursday.

Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden speaks with assistant district attorney Anna Fowler and defense attorney David West Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Hall County Superior Court during the Christopher Vargas-Zayas murder trial. - photo by Scott Rogers
