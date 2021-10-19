Georgia Supreme Court hears appeal about role of ethnic stereotypes in Hall County child molestation case

A Hall County prosecutor was admonished Tuesday, Oct. 19, by the Georgia chief justice for changing her argument at the last minute in a child molestation case involving whether ethnic stereotypes regarding Latino men impacted the trial.

Without giving notice, Kelley Robertson, chief assistant district attorney for the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, told Supreme Court justices that the state recently amended its argument from what was written in its brief submitted to the court in June. The state’s written brief had stated, “the Appellant is incorrect when he states that any such stereotype was offered in this case, or even implied.”

During the trial in 2017 of Alejandro Martinez-Arias, school counselor Betsy Escamilla said of child molestation in the Latino community: “it’s kind of seen as if it happens … it’s something that you don’t share, that you keep it quiet, that it is the girl’s fault for opening her legs, and the boys are just supposed to be that way, they just have urges.”