This project is planned for the Hall County courthouse

Tucked away on the second floor behind the court administration offices, the last remaining bit of unused space in the Hall County courthouse has no floors or ceilings.

Not for long.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved funding Thursday for a $1.7 million project that will turn that space into the new jury assembly room.

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said the judges began discussing the project around 2018-2019 following the addition of fifth Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden.



The project was sparked by the “growth in both case numbers and the number of trial weeks” as well as having a fifth judge, Stephenson said.