Portion of Atlanta Highway closed as firefighters battle commercial fire

Hall County firefighters are battling a commercial fire on Atlanta Highway, according to authorities.
Hall County Fire Rescue extinguished a shed that caught fire around 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in the 3500 block of Atlanta Highway.
Eight hours later, firefighters returned to the same location, to see the main building engulfed in flames, according to the fire department.
“Once (firefighters) were able to flow water from above the structure and make a defensive attack, the fire was knocked down and brought under control,” according to the fire department.
Units are still on scene, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Atlanta Highway is closed between Osborn Road and Crest Hill Drive.
Wallis Road was also closed to traffic trying to enter Atlanta Highway.
Both fires are under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Times has asked the fire department for more information on the business connected to these fires.