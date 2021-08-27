Police: Woman no-shows for molestation trial, bites at officers hours later

A Cleveland woman who had a warrant issued against her for not showing up to court for the last day of her child molestation trial, has been accused of biting at officers who pulled her over during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Despite her failure to appear, Brittany Elizabeth Hayes, 29, was convicted Wednesday, Aug. 25, on one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said Hayes was accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in the summer of 2019.

Hayes was out on bond and did not return for the last day of the jury trial, Darragh said.

Hayes’ defense attorney, Jason Wilson, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Hayes ran from a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on South Enota Drive.

“Officers attempted to apprehend her when she began biting at officers,” Holbrook wrote in an email. “She then used a stick as a weapon against the officers.”

None of the officers were injured.

Authorities said she was taken into custody around Thursday morning and now faces additional felony obstruction charges.

Darragh said Superior Court Judge Jason Deal is expected to sentence Hayes Monday morning.



