10 in custody in drug operation that earned traffickers $1.4M per year

Ten of 20 suspected drug traffickers are in custody in connection to a home off Black Drive, where customers purchased drugs every day about every hour and those heading the operation made an estimated $1.4 million per year, Hall County and Gainesville law enforcement officials say.

Sheriff Gerald Couch and others announced the results of “Operation Long Time Coming,” a yearlong investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and prescription pills.

Couch said investigators believe the group has been operating for roughly two years, trafficking more than 60 kilograms of crack cocaine annually.

The sheriff said the operation kicked off in the summer of 2019 after several anonymous tips about heavy traffic and possible drug trafficking “sold through the windows of a house located on Black Drive.”