10 in custody in drug operation that earned traffickers $1.4M per year

Ten of 20 suspected drug traffickers are in custody in connection to a home off Black Drive, where customers purchased drugs every day about every hour and those heading the operation made an estimated $1.4 million per year, Hall County and Gainesville law enforcement officials say.
Sheriff Gerald Couch and others announced the results of “Operation Long Time Coming,” a yearlong investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and prescription pills.
Couch said investigators believe the group has been operating for roughly two years, trafficking more than 60 kilograms of crack cocaine annually.
The sheriff said the operation kicked off in the summer of 2019 after several anonymous tips about heavy traffic and possible drug trafficking “sold through the windows of a house located on Black Drive.”
“According to agents, drug dealers at the home averaged a minimum of 20 transactions an hour, from early in the morning till late at night, seven days a week,” Couch said.
Officers started executing search warrants at 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at 16 residences across Hall County.
All 20 suspects have arrest warrants for violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and all are family through blood or marriage.
Three primary ringleaders were identified in the investigation: Roger Eugene Cantrell, 52, Peyton Renia Hood, 39, and Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 39, all of Gainesville.
“In addition to the group’s leadership, agents arrested Nikki Glenn, 46, who is married to Thurmond and is employed at Hall County Juvenile Court,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Couch said it is one of the largest investigations the MANS unit has taken, and the first time it has led a RICO investigation.
The sheriff called it a great example of “see something, say something.”
“The people we targeted have been substantially profiting off of people’s misery for far too long,” Couch said.
Couch said the narcotics were coming from Atlanta and sold in Gainesville.
Shortly after he became chief, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said there were people calling the department from Gainesville neighborhoods who “were held hostage by drug users going to houses.”
“Their kids couldn’t safely play basketball in the streets, enjoy each other’s company and be what neighborhoods should be,” Parrish said.
Those in custody include:
1. Kavarus Lashaund Brown, 39, of Gainesville
2. Quincy Tyrone Buffington, 43, of Gainesville
3. Marquez Sanchez Cantrell, 33, of Gainesville
4. Roger Eugene Cantrell, 52, of Gainesville
5. Hyziher Consuela Glenn, 41, of Gainesville
6. Nikki Yashica Glenn, 46, of Gainesville
7. Peyton Renia Hood, 39, of Gainesville – already in custody at Gwinnett County Jail
8. Vinson Edward Rucker, 42, of Gainesville
9. Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 39, of Gainesville
10. Vanessa Diane Thompson, 53, of Gainesville
Police are actively searching for the remaining suspects in the investigation. Beyond those, no further arrests are anticipated.