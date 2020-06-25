Police: Suspect accused of brandishing pepper spray in robberies

A Gainesville woman allegedly pepper sprayed one person and threatened to use it against others after a pair of armed robberies in June, police said.
Gainesville Police investigated a theft case from midnight Saturday, June 20, at the Jesse Jewell Parkway CVS, where police say Summers allegedly stole items worth less than $300. Cpl. Jessica Van said Summers was near the store clerk and showed the clerk the pepper spray.
Around 9 a.m. the next day, Summers allegedly left the Family Dollar on Atlanta Highway without paying for items stashed in a plastic tote, Van said.
The employee approaching Summer was allegedly sprayed in the face with pepper spray. The employee suffered superficial injuries and irritation from the spray.
Surveillance footage helped police “piece together” Summers’ identity, Van said.
Gainesville Police officers responded around 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, to the West Ridge Road QuikTrip to a report of a woman knocking over shelves and threatening to use pepper spray on the convenience store employee.
“Gainesville Officers quickly arrived on scene and immediately recognized Summers’ name from previous investigations,” Van said.
Van said the police’s investigation into these three cases “have led to Summers’ connection to other pending cases throughout the county and city.”
The case is still under investigation.
Defense attorney Brett Willis declined to comment.