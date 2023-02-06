Police searching for Gainesville man accused of strangling pregnant woman to death

Police are searching for a Gainesville man accused of strangling a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child.

Gainesville Police responded to a 911 call around noon Jan. 29 to Cooley Drive about a medical situation.

Juana Jose, 22, was found unconscious in her bed. She was transported to the hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Jose died by strangulation, police said.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, was charged with malice murder and felony feticide.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook did not have information on where Sanic is believed to be.

Holbrook did not know Sanic’s exact relationship to Jose, though the two did know one another.

Anyone with information on Sanic’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.