Gainesville bank robbery suspect may have robbed Toccoa bank

He told the teller he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen and no one was injured, Parrish said. The bank sounded its alarm at 12:03 p.m., Parrish said.

The man was wearing dark clothing and a black gaiter-style mask. He was last seen running out of the bank across Enota Avenue toward Publix. Parrish said it was possible the man was parked across the street in the Publix shopping center. The man escaped with an unknown amount of money.

He was seen wearing the same clothes as a suspect in a bank robbery at Northeast Georgia Bank in Toccoa on Aug. 11, Parrish said, and police said they believe he may be the same man.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911.