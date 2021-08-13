By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville bank robbery suspect may have robbed Toccoa bank
08142021 BANK 3.jpg
Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a bank robbery at Wells Fargo on Thompson Bridge Road Friday afternoon in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Authorities believe a man who robbed a Gainesville bank Friday afternoon may be connected to a bank robbery in Toccoa on Aug. 11.

About noon on Friday, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said a white man about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 1324 Thompson Bridge Road near a Publix and passed a note to the teller asking for money. 


08142021 BANK 1.jpg
This image of a suspect in a bank robbery Aug. 13, 2021, at Wells Fargo on Thompson Bridge Road was released by Gainesville Police.

He told the teller he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen and no one was injured, Parrish said. The bank sounded its alarm at 12:03 p.m., Parrish said. 

The man was wearing dark clothing and a black gaiter-style mask. He was last seen running out of the bank across Enota Avenue toward Publix. Parrish said it was possible the man was parked across the street in the Publix shopping center. The man escaped with an unknown amount of money. 

He was seen wearing the same clothes as a suspect in a bank robbery at Northeast Georgia Bank in Toccoa on Aug. 11, Parrish said, and police said they believe he may be the same man. 

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911. 

08142021 BANK 4.jpg
A Hall County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit works Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, along Enota Avenue at Thompson Bridge Road following as authorities search for a man suspected in a bank robbery at Wells Fargo Friday afternoon in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers
