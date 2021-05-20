Police say guns found in man's car were from previous auto break-ins

Police said three of the four firearms found in a Gainesville man’s car after a traffic stop were allegedly stolen in previous Hall County cases.
Gainesville Police were tipped off by Holly Springs Police about Mario Ayala, 22, who was allegedly in the city May 6 to purchase gun accessories at a gun store. Holly Springs Police told Gainesville Police investigators that Ayala was in a black Mercedes that allegedly smelled of marijuana, according to authorities.
Three days later, Gainesville detectives saw Ayala leaving his Gainesville home in a black Mercedes.
Police said Ayala ran a red light around 2 a.m., and the officers pulled him over.
Because Ayala was on probation, officers searched his car under a Fourth Amendment waiver.
Police said four firearms were found in the car, “three of which were stolen from previous entering autos in Hall County.”
Ayala was booked in the Hall County Jail and charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of theft by receiving and one count of failure to obey a traffic control device.
Police did not clarify which prior Hall County cases were involved.
No attorney was on file with Magistrate Court officials Thursday, May 20.
Ayala has a collective $13,630 bond for the Gainesville Police charges, but there is no bond on the alleged probation violation, according to the Hall County Jail database.
The case is still under investigation.