Police: Officer bit on nose during struggle with suspect

A Gainesville man allegedly bit a police officer on the nose during a struggle Monday, police said.



Kenton Thompson, 31, was charged with aggravated battery and felony obstruction.

Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, at HomeTowne Studios on Jesse Jewell Parkway, where officers were trying to make a drug-related arrest.

Police said Thompson was being taken into custody but was able to get away.

“When officers caught up to Thompson, he began to physically resist and fight with them. During this struggle, Thompson bit the end of the officer’s nose, which resulted in serious injury and disfigurement to his face,” according to Gainesville Police.

Holbrook said the officer was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment and was “in good spirits.”

Thompson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects. He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains.