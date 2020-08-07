Police: Oakwood woman survives being shot by husband who then killed himself

An Oakwood man called 911 on Monday, Aug. 3, to report that he’d shot his wife before turning a gun on himself, Oakwood police say. The woman has since been treated and released from the hospital, but the man has since died.
Authorities say Cameron Roberson, 47, called the Hall County 911 center to report that he’d shot his wife at their home on Birch Court in Oakwood, about a third of a mile west of Mundy Mill Road.
“Mr. Roberson … then stated his intention to take his own life,” a news release from the Oakwood Police Department says.
Oakwood officers and Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene to find a 46-year-old woman in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was able to talk with officers and confirmed her husband, Cameron Roberson, shot her, the release said.
Officers found Roberson behind the home with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” still holding a rifle.
Roberson and his wife both received medical aid on-site and were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment, according to the news release.
Roberson died from his injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 5.