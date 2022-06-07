Update: Standoff at home ends with Gainesville man in custody after shots fired

Update: A man who authorities said fired shots from a rifle during a standoff with Gainesville Police has been arrested.

The man, described as mentally unstable, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for evaluation Tuesday afternoon, Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said. Holbrook said the man surrendered peacefully after speaking with negotiators. No one was injured.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but no one was injured Tuesday morning, police said.

The man's name and charges he faces were not immediately released.

Gainesville Police negotiated with the man inside a Mountain View Drive home.

Holbrook said the man’s mother, who called police about 10 a.m., was not injured. She was evacuated from the home.

Armed police could be seen outside the one-story home, which is located near the intersection of Crystal Drive.

Holbrook said he did not know what started the incident, but added that officers had previously been called to the home.

Neighbors identified the man as Donald Brown, who is in his early 50s.



Police were called to the home in January, according to a police report provided by a neighbor. He was taken from his home under the Georgia Mental Health Act in that incident, according to the report, which also noted Brown had “several other firearms inside the house.”

Neighbor Matt Boedy said police were called to the area in that January incident after Brown was seen walking through Boedy’s yard with a box of ammunition.

Brown received a warning for trespassing, Boedy said.