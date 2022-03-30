Police name suspect in bomb threat that shut down Gainesville intersection

A suspect has been named in a bomb threat reported the evening of March 24 that shut down a major Gainesville intersection.
Rachel Renee Robinson is wanted on the felony charge of false public alarm. The threat shut down Jesse Jewell at Queen City parkways intersection in Gainesville at about 7 p.m. as Gainesville Police investigated the area with K-9s.
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Robinson, who is 5-feet-8-inches tall and 360 pounds. Those with information can contact Detective Brad Raper at 770-535-3783 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.